Tom Brady Leads Cam Newton by Less Than 50 in Race for NFL's Top-Selling Jersey

Former and current New England Patriots quarterbacks are owners of the two highest-selling jerseys in the NFL this week.

Michael Rubin of Fanatics tweeted that Tom Brady's No. 12 Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey leads Cam Newton's No. 1 Pats jersey by less than 50 sales during NFL Kickoff Week:

Brady spent 20 years as the Patriots' starting quarterback before signing with the Bucs this offseason, and it comes as little surprise that his first jersey with a new team in two decades is selling like hotcakes.

Newton is also in his first season with a new team after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history by virtue of his six Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVP awards and three NFL MVP awards. He also ranks second in NFL history in both passing yardage and passing touchdowns behind only New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

There is no denying Brady's greatness, but now the 43-year-old veteran will attempt to prove he can get the job done without head coach Bill Belichick and the "Patriot Way."

Brady has something to prove to some degree, but Newton likely has an even bigger chip on his shoulder after getting released by the Panthers in favor of Teddy Bridgewater.

Newton is nowhere near as accomplished as Brady, but he is a former NFL MVP in his own right with three Pro Bowl nods, one 15-1 season and one Super Bowl appearance to his credit.

The 31-year-old veteran's arm strength was compromised in 2018 by a shoulder injury, and he appeared in just two games last season because of a foot ailment that required surgery.

Newton sat on the free-agent market for quite some time before signing a bargain-basement deal with the Pats to compete for their starting job.

He won that distinction over Jarrett Stidham and is set to enter the Pats' Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins as a team captain despite having only been a Patriot for two months.

Star players who change teams and find themselves in intriguing storylines tend to sell a lot of jerseys, and there is no question that both Brady and Newton fit the bill entering Week 1.