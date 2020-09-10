WWE Legend Kurt Angle Says It's 'Off the Table' to Wrestle in AEW

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Several former WWE Superstars have made the leap to AEW, but WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle suggested this week he won't be among them.

During an appearance on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast with Nick Hausman, the Olympic gold medalist said the following about potentially showing up in AEW: "Right now, I would say it's off the table. I'm OK where I am."

The 51-year-old Angle retired from in-ring competition after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 last year and apparently doesn't have much interest in getting back in the ring.

Angle rejoined WWE at the beginning of 2017 but didn't have his first match back with the promotion until October of that year. As a result of the inactivity, Angle said his body became "arthritic."

The four-time WWE champion said he "looked like an old man" during his last series of matches with WWE in 2018 and 2019 and made the decision himself to retire from wrestling.

Angle served as a backstage producer for WWE after retiring, but he was one of several performers and employees to get released by the company in April because of coronavirus-related budget cuts.

He returned in May to officiate a match between Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher in NXT and later told Tim Adams of CBR that he turned down an offer to manage Riddle on the main roster in order to focus on his nutrition business.

It isn't publicly known if Angle currently has a contract of some kind with WWE, but if he doesn't, he could be free and clear to make an appearance if he so chooses.

Even if Angle opts against ever wrestling again, he could be an asset to any wrestling company because of his experience and knowledge. A wrestler of his caliber appearing on AEW would also undoubtedly get the wrestling world talking.

Based on his comments, however, Angle isn't necessarily looking for a wrestling-related job.

