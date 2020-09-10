Best Booking Options for Miro After Shocking AEW Dynamite Debut

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On April 15, WWE released several people as part of budget cuts related to the coronavirus pandemic. One of those was Rusev.

For the past five months, the former United States champion has been building his empire on Twitch using the name Miro. He even indicated he was retired from wrestling on a recent stream.

Thankfully for fans, the 34-year-old has not retired and appears to have signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling after making his debut during Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.

While WWE has been letting people go, AEW has continued to bring in new faces such as Miro, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti and others. The Bulgarian will be a great addition to the roster, especially since AEW is a little short on powerhouses.

Let's look at some of the best ways AEW can book Miro in the immediate future.