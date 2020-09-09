Former WWE Star Rusev Debuts in AEW as Miro

Amr Nabil/Associated Press

Rusev, a former WWE superstar who was under contract with the promotion from 2010-2020, made his debut with AEW on Wedneday as "Miro."

Miro was introduced as Kip Sabian's best man for his upcoming wedding to Penelope Ford.

Rusev, a three-time United States championship belt holder, was released in April as part of a wave of cost-cutting measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

