Ben Roethlisberger Says He'll Be 'Shaking Like a Leaf' for Steelers vs. Giants

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion entering his 17th season, knows exactly how he'll feel as he prepares to play his first NFL game since Week 2 in 2019: uncharacteristically nervous.

Ahead of Monday's opener against the New York Giants, Roethlisberger told ESPN's Brooke Pryor he'll be "shaking like a leaf" before taking the field.

"You always have a little bit of jitters and nerves for the first game, but the way I feel now is more than I've felt in a very long time," Roethlisberger said Wednesday. "I'm sure it's only going to intensify as the week goes on. And then Monday night, I'm sure I'm going to be shaking like a leaf."

Even at 38 years old, Roethlisberger has plenty to prove this season. The quarterback is attempting a return after tearing three tendons in his right elbow last season and has one year left on his contract after 2020. As much as the Steelers are depending on Roethlisberger to show up, not even the QB is sure what to expect when he takes the field.

"It's going to be one of those things where you get out there and hopefully it all comes back to me really quick, and there's going to be rust, there's no doubt about it," Roethlisberger said. "But hopefully we can get it knocked off sooner than later. I think that's what makes it fun."

Until then the longtime face of Pittsburgh's franchise is trying to stay in the moment and keep his perspective. He told Pryor if he wasn't feeling nervous or anxious, it'd be a sign he shouldn't continue playing.