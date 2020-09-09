Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing Serve as Pallbearers at John Thompson's Funeral

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Allen Iverson, Patrick Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning and other Georgetown alumni served as the pallbearers at the funeral for legendary Hoyas coach John Thompson Jr. on Wednesday, per NBC Sports.

In Thompson's 27 years as Georgetown's head coach, he won 596 games, reached the NCAA tournament 20 times, won a national championship in the 1983-84 season, reached three Final Fours and coached a number of future NBA Hall of Famers, including Iverson, Ewing, Mutombo and Mourning.

In total, 26 of his former players reached the NBA.

In guiding the Hoyas to the national title in 1984, Thompson became the first Black head coach to win an NCAA men's basketball championship.

The Hall of Famer died in late August at the age of 78.

"We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our father, John Thompson, Jr," his family said at the time in a statement. "Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else."