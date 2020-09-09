AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9September 9, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9
Credit: All Elite Wrestling
On the heels of a blockbuster All Out pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling presented an episode of Dynamite wrapped up previous storylines, presented new ones and gave fans a look at what they can expect from top stars like AEW world champion Jon Moxley, TNT champion Brodie Lee, Casino Battle Royale winner Lance Archer and the critically acclaimed tag team division.
What went down on the explosive episode and what does it mean for the product moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the September 9 broadcast.
Match Card
- TNT Championship Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Mr. Brodie Lee
- Matt Hardy talks about his concussion scare
- Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico (with Jack Evans)
- Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Lucha Bros (with Eddie Kingston)
- Jon Moxley addresses the AEW fans
- Lance Archer talks about his Casino Battle Royale win
- Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero)
- Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Chris Jericho and Jake Hager
Already announced for the TNT broadcast are:
Coverage of the packed card begins at 8:00 PM.