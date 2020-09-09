AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 9

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

On the heels of a blockbuster All Out pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling presented an episode of Dynamite wrapped up previous storylines, presented new ones and gave fans a look at what they can expect from top stars like AEW world champion Jon Moxley, TNT champion Brodie Lee, Casino Battle Royale winner Lance Archer and the critically acclaimed tag team division.

What went down on the explosive episode and what does it mean for the product moving forward?

Find out with this recap of the September 9 broadcast.