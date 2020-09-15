Buying or Selling Dominik Mysterio and Newly Pushed WWE Stars for the Long Haul

0 of 6

Credit: WWE

A lot has changed for WWE in 2020. Arenas full of screaming fans have been replaced by virtual fans in the Thunderdome, NXT has started airing on USA and a lot of new faces are being pushed on Raw and SmackDown.

While WWE often relies on big stars to keep viewers tuning in for years at a time, it also has to change things up occasionally to keep the product from becoming stagnant.

Building new stars is necessary for WWE to survive, especially when other promotions are starting to get more attention on television. All Elite Wrestling continues to be successful on TNT, and Impact Wrestling is getting a lot more praise than it was a few years ago.

Management has given several new stars a chance to shine in recent months while also giving a few veterans a renewed push. Let's look at who is more likely to remain successful and who won't in the long run.