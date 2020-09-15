Buying or Selling Dominik Mysterio and Newly Pushed WWE Stars for the Long Haul

Buying or Selling Dominik Mysterio and Newly Pushed WWE Stars for the Long HaulSeptember 15, 2020
A lot has changed for WWE in 2020. Arenas full of screaming fans have been replaced by virtual fans in the Thunderdome, NXT has started airing on USA and a lot of new faces are being pushed on Raw and SmackDown.
While WWE often relies on big stars to keep viewers tuning in for years at a time, it also has to change things up occasionally to keep the product from becoming stagnant.
Building new stars is necessary for WWE to survive, especially when other promotions are starting to get more attention on television. All Elite Wrestling continues to be successful on TNT, and Impact Wrestling is getting a lot more praise than it was a few years ago.
Management has given several new stars a chance to shine in recent months while also giving a few veterans a renewed push. Let's look at who is more likely to remain successful and who won't in the long run.
Sell: Dominik Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio has had a large presence on WWE programming for several months. He has only had a handful of matches but has already competed at two pay-per-views against Seth Rollins and teamed up with his father to take on Rollins and Murphy.
Rey Mysterio is a legend, and it makes sense that his offspring would want to follow in his footsteps, but WWE may be putting Dominik in a high-profile situation too early.
As impressive as he has been, Dominik is still a rookie. He needs more time to develop his in-ring and mic skills before we can expect him to carry long-term feuds without his father's help.
He needs to spend some time in NXT to compete against more great athletes while continuing to learn and develop his character.
If WWE keeps pushing Dominik as it has been, he is more likely to fail when the pressure is on.
Buy: The Hurt Business
The Hurt Business recently gained a new member in Cedric Alexander. He joined MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin last week to become a heel for the first time in his WWE career.
This entire stable is incredible. Benjamin is a gifted technician, Lashley is a powerhouse with MMA skills, MVP is amazing on the mic and Alexander is among the best high-flyers in the industry. They have everything you could want.
This is a group WWE needs to invest in for the long haul. All four of these guys are reliable performers who have worked hard to earn this push, especially in recent months.
Buy: Big E
With Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods out with injuries, Big E has a chance to shine on his own for the first time in six years. If you have been watching in recent weeks, you know he is seizing this opportunity.
The New Day's powerhouse has long been one of the most entertaining and charismatic Superstars on the roster in addition to being one of the most versatile big men in the business.
His power is matched by his speed, making him somebody who can have a hoss fight with a giant or a quick exchange with a cruiserweight without having any trouble adjusting his style.
Big E is on the verge of becoming a main event star. He just needs the right feud to get him to that next level so he can start challenging for the WWE and Universal Championships.
Buy and Sell: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
The pairing of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax seemed odd at first, but they have slowly grown into a more cohesive team in recent weeks. However, they don't make up for WWE breaking up The IIconics or Bayley and Sasha Banks.
Jax has had several opportunities to be successful, but something always gets in her way. Injuries and stalled pushes have plagued her career for years, and that makes her hard to rely on.
Baszler, on the other hand, has a bright future in WWE. Her introduction to the main roster did not go the way many fans hoped it would, but losing to Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 36 hasn't stopped her from becoming one of the most intimidating women on the roster.
Her MMA background and domineering presence will make her a valuable asset when she returns to being a solo star at some point.
The women's tag titles are just a stepping stone for The Queen of Spades before she eventually challenges the Raw or SmackDown women's champion. She and Jax will dominate for a few months, lose the titles, break up and have a blowoff match before they both move on.
Buy: Keith Lee
Changing his entrance music and attire was a weird choice by WWE management, but that will not be enough to stop Keith Lee from becoming a huge star.
The Limitless One rose through the ranks in NXT to become the first double champion with the NXT and North American titles before he recently moved to Raw.
WWE has already put him in the ring with some big stars like Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre, so those in charge clearly think he has main event star potential.
He wasn't able to earn a title shot this week because Retribution interfered in his match against McIntyre, but there is a good chance he ends up being part of the main event of Clash of Champions on September 27.
Lee's potential is, as he would say, limitless. All he needs is for WWE to continue pushing him, and he will reward their faith by continuing to deliver top-quality matches.
Sell: Matt Riddle
Matt Riddle was brought to SmackDown on June 19, but so far he hasn't done anything memorable because WWE has had him in a feud with Baron Corbin that isn't going anywhere.
The former UFC fighter has a decent following, but he is always going to turn off a portion of the WWE Universe by using "Bro" all the time.
He is basically playing himself, but WWE has him use his catchphrase so often that it has become annoying. On top of that, it's hard to take his promos seriously when he always acts like Jeff Spicoli.
Riddle is good in the ring, but there is something missing. It's hard to say what it is, but a key ingredient to turning him into a top star just isn't there.
Who knows? He may improve with more experience and become the biggest thing in pro wrestling, but right now it seems risky to expect his push to continue.