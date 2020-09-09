US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Wednesday Results

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams' path to the 2020 US Open women's semifinals has not been easy, but she has battled to earn three straight three-set wins.

On Wednesday, the third-seeded American won the final two sets against Tsvetana Pironkova to return to the final four at the USTA National Tennis Center.

Williams' quest for her first Grand Slam title since 2017 will continue Thursday against the winner of Wednesday night's match between Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens.

The No. 3 seed in the men's singles draw also moved on to the final four, as Daniil Medvedev took out Andrey Rublev in straight sets.

Medvedev is the only player on the men's side to not drop a set yet. Jennifer Brady and Elise Mertens are both still perfect in the women's draw.

Men's Results

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev def. No. 10 Andrey Rublev, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

Medvedev's fifth straight-set win in New York was his most difficult yet.

The 2019 US Open finalist was pushed to a pair of tiebreaks by Rublev, whose biggest shortcoming Wednesday was failing to break his fellow Russian.

In fact, there was a single break-point opportunity in the three sets played between the pair of top 10 seeds.

In the first-set tiebreak, Medvedev fought off three set points from Rublev to win 8-6.

The lone break was earned by Medvedev in the second set, which was the easiest of the three sets he captured.

Both players were strong on serve, as they combined for four double faults. The two Russians both won over 80 percent of first-serve points and 60 percent of second-serve points.

Medvedev took advantage of the smallest windows of opportunity to close out each tiebreak to keep his record perfect in New York.

The No. 3 seed could be involved in the tournament's most exciting match yet Friday if No. 2 Dominic Thiem takes care of No. 21 Alex de Minaur Wednesday night.

At the moment, Medvedev and Thiem are viewed as the top candidates to win the US Open because they have both been to a Grand Slam final and have dominated their opponents in New York.

Women's Results

No. 3 Serena Williams def. Tsvetana Pironkova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

Williams struggled in the opening set against her unseeded opponent.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner only put 58 percent of her first serves in play and lost more than half of her points on second serve.

Pironkova was more commanding on her serve by winning 13 of her 15 points on first serve. She also had 11 winners compared to five unforced errors.

Williams looked much better in the second set by delivering nine aces and hitting 15 winners. She also cut down her unforced errors from 11 to nine from the first to second set.

She was even more commanding in the third set, as she hit 18 winners and did not allow a single break point to Pironkova.

Williams battled to earn a pair of breaks from five opportunities and finished off the quarterfinal win with relative ease.

The 20 aces hit by the American were the most she has had in a single match in eight years.

Williams is one of two Americans remaining in the women's draw. Jennifer Brady will play Naomi Osaka Thursday night before Williams faces either Azarenka or Mertens.

