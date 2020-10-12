Mike Williams, Jalen Guyton's Fantasy Outlook After Keenan Allen's Injury

Brett Duke/Associated Press

Mike Williams will have to assume the lead role in the Los Angeles Chargers' passing game after Keenan Allen suffered a back injury Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Williams endured two underwhelming seasons after the Chargers selected him seventh overall in 2017. He was injured as a rookie and caught only 11 passes, while his production in 2018 still fell short of what one would've expected based on his collegiate career and draft status.

A breakout of sorts arrived in 2019 as he finished with 49 receptions, 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams' fantasy value was somewhat murky coming into the 2020 season with the Chargers turning the offense over to one of Tyrod Taylor or Justin Herbert. The presence of Allen also raised questions about his volume of targets, a more pressing issue in point-per-reception leagues.

Williams' 2020 numbers haven't brought much clarity to the situation. Entering Monday, he had caught seven passes for 100 yards.

With Allen out of the picture, the former Clemson star becomes a slightly more enticing fantasy asset.

The same can't be said of Jalen Guyton, even though his production (five receptions, 125 yards and two touchdowns) has outpaced that of Williams.

His playing time will surely rise until Allen returns, but Guyton will likely be, at best, the No. 3 option in the aerial attack behind Williams and Hunter Henry. For now, it's hard to see how he'll get enough touches to be a meaningful contributor in standard leagues.