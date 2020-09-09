Serena Williams Beats Tsvetana Pironkova, Advances to 2020 US Open Semifinals

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams' quest for a seventh U.S. Open title continues after she held off Tsvetana Pironkova in three sets 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 Wednesday to advance to the semifinals.

Pironkova, who was looking to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal since Wimbledon in 2010, came out of the gate strong with a first-set victory. The unranked Bulgarian was one of the best stories in New York with four match wins in her first tournament since July 2017.

Williams has started two of the past three matches with her back against the wall. She dropped the opening set to Sloane Stephens in the third round but rallied to win in three sets.

Wednesday's first set was another struggle for Williams despite her seven aces. The 23-time Grand Slam champion committed 11 unforced errors and only won five receiving points in 25 opportunities.

Williams started to build a rhythm in the second set, breaking Pironkova's serve in the third game to take a 2-1 lead.

After Pironkova tied things at three, Williams went to work with another break in the seventh game. She won the last three games to even it up and force a decisive third set.

The third set saw Williams pick up right where she left off by winning the first two games. Pironkova briefly fought back in the third game, but Williams overpowered her down the stretch.

Williams will play the winner of the Victoria Azarenka-Elise Mertens showdown in Friday's semifinal. She is a combined 19-4 in 23 career matches against both potential opponents. This is her deepest tournament run since defeating Jessica Pegula in the ASB Classic final in January.

Despite some first-set struggles in her recent matches, Williams is showing no signs of slowing down at age 38. She needs two more victories to end her three-year Grand Slam title drought.