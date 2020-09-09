FaZe Banks on LeBron James' Son Bronny in Esports: 'He Was Built for This S--t!'

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

FaZe Clan co-owner Ricky Banks (aka FaZe Banks) said the signing of prized basketball prospect Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, wasn't a publicity stunt.

"Listen, look at him," Banks told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday. "He was built for this s--t! Look at him and his dad. He's a competitor, you know?"

Banks described esports as the "f--king future" and explained FaZe was impressed with Bronny's skill on the sticks.

"He's really good at Fortnite," Banks said. "He plays [Call of Duty] too."

In July 2019, Bronny took part in a Friday Fortnite tournament alongside 13-year-old sensation Highsky. They fell to gaming superstar Ninja and FaZe Sway:

Banks told TMZ he's urged James to keep his focus on basketball despite signing with one of the world's top esports organizations, though.

He's a member of the 2023 college basketball recruiting class and could be a high pick in the 2024 NBA draft if he remains on a major upward trajectory.