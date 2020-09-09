NHL Playoff Bracket 2020: Schedule and Predictions for Conference Finals

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

None of the four remaining teams in the NHL postseason have won the Stanley Cup many times before. Especially not recently.

Among those teams, the New York Islanders have the most Stanley Cups with four. They won those in four consecutive years from 1980-83 and reached the Stanley Cup Final in 1984, but they haven't been back since. They hadn't even been to the Eastern Conference Final since 1993.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Dallas Stars have each won the Stanley Cup once. Dallas' came in 1999, while Tampa Bay won its Cup in 2004.

Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights are only in their third season as a franchise, so they haven't been around long enough to win a Stanley Cup—although they came close in their inaugural campaign in 2018, reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

But two of these teams will play for the Stanley Cup, and one will be adding a championship soon enough.

Here's a look at the schedule for the remainder of the conference finals, followed by predictions for how the rest of those series will go.

Remaining Conference Finals Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Game 2: No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game 3: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 11

Game 3: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, USA Network

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game 4: No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Game 4: No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 3 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, Sept. 14

Game 5: No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Game 5 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights at No. 3 Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Thursday, Sept. 17

Game 6 (if necessary): No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning at No. 6 New York Islanders, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Friday, Sept. 18

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 3 Dallas Stars at No. 1 Vegas Golden Knights, 9 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Network

Saturday, Sept. 19

Game 7 (if necessary): No. 6 New York Islanders at No. 2 Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Conference Finals Predictions

Golden Knights Take Control, Advance to Stanley Cup Finals

The first deficit that the Golden Knights have faced this postseason didn't last long. After losing Game 1 of the Western Conference Final to the Stars, they bounced back with a Game 2 win on Tuesday to even the series at 1-1.

While Vegas' offense has been a key reason for its success in the playoffs, its defense has been the driving force so far in their conference final. Although the Golden Knights lost Game 1, it was a 1-0 game, with the only goal they allowed coming two minutes, 36 seconds into the game. That's the last goal that the Stars have scored in the series.

In Game 2, Vegas goaltender Robin Lehner collected 24 saves and led a 3-0 win. The Golden Knights scored a trio of goals in a span of 9:39, while Lehner and the defense continued to shut down the Stars.

"We're at our best when we have that swagger and we're making plays and tough to defend," Vegas center Chandler Stephenson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "It was nice to get that mojo back [Tuesday] and even the series."

It may also be a sign of things to come in the series. Although the Golden Knights started slow, they should carry the momentum over into Game 3 after notching their fourth shutout victory of the postseason. Vegas has a deep, talented lineup on both ends of the ice, and it's now weathered some adversity.

The Golden Knights will win Game 3, then go on to win the series as they'll advance to the Stanley Cup Finals for the second time in three seasons. Their offense will likely have some big showings in the next few games as they wear down the Stars' defense, while Lehner and Fleury should continue to play well in the net.

Lightning Roll to Series Win Over Islanders

It's been an impressive postseason for the Islanders, who have defeated the Florida Panthers (qualifying round), Washington Capitals (first round) and Philadelphia Flyers (second round) as a No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. But this may be where this surprise run comes to an end.

New York didn't get off to a great start in the Eastern Conference Final, as Tampa Bay rolled to an 8-2 win in Monday's Game 1. The Lightning scored three goals in the opening period and never let up as they continued their strong postseason run.

Tampa Bay is 11-3 this postseason, which includes five-game series victories over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Boston Bruins. And with Monday's victory, it's won eight of its past nine games.

"Things went well for us. We can't hang our hat on that one," Lightning center Brayden Point said, according to Field Level Media (h/t ESPN). "We've got to come back ready for Game 2 because we know they're a fantastic team. They play hard. They play physical. They take away time and space, so we have to be ready for Game 2."

And because Tampa Bay isn't overlooking New York, it will continue to control the series, likely winning in five games. The Islanders won't go out without a fight after this strong of a postseason run, but they're going to be overmatched by the Lightning on both ends of the ice and pick up only one victory in the series.

Tampa Bay last made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2015, but it will get back there this season and could potentially end the year by celebrating a championship victory.