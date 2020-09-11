B/R Staff's Most Underrated, Overrated Picks for 2020 NFL Season

1 of 8

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Gary Davenport: Jacksonville Jaguars LB Myles Jack

The Jacksonville Jaguars have seemingly purged every decent player on the defense, but general manager Dave Caldwell saw fit to give an average linebacker over $14 million a season. That says all you need to know about the current Jags regime.

Brad Gagnon: Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

There are naturally humongous expectations for Brady in Tampa, but the reality is he hit a wall hard in 2019, and precedent indicates that at 43, he's unlikely to recover. In his last 12 games (including a playoff mess against the Tennessee Titans), Brady completed 59.4 percent of his passes for only 14 touchdowns, a 6.2 yards-per-attempt average and an 81.1 passer rating. Only three qualified passers posted lower ratings than that on the 2019 season. Maybe he'll be slightly better with more support in a new setting, but Brady is no longer remotely dominant.

Kalyn Kahler: Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski

Don't get me wrong—I was thrilled by Gronk's unretirement and Brady's free-agent move to Tampa. It is going to be a much more exciting season in Tampa than any in recent history, but the preseason hype is almost impossible to match on the field. I spoke to Joe Montana earlier this summer about what it was like to end his career elsewhere, and he talked about how nervous he was to prove he could still play at an elite level with a new team. There are huge expectations here, and this duo will be good and lift the Bucs offense, but in a talented NFC South, it's not going to be easy.

Matt Miller: Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

This isn't predraft bias talking—I had Metcalf ranked No. 32 overall—but rather the expectations and hype placed on a good but not great wide receiver. The potential is there for him to reach that level, but Metcalf is still the No. 2 option in Seattle behind Tyler Lockett and is being hyped as the next Calvin Johnson, which is unfair to him.

Brent Sobleski: Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

This had to be a quarterback, right? No position in sports receives more attention and credit than the one that takes snaps. As a result, some QBs tend to be overblown when it comes to their actual performance. Cousins is a good quarterback; he's not an elite quarterback. He's not in the same class as the league's best signal-callers. Instead, he's very good at getting what a defense gives him—which is an important trait for any quarterback. At the same time, he's not an offensive leader who consistently elevates the play of those around him.