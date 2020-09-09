US Open Tennis 2020: TV Schedule and Wednesday's Afternoon Draw Predictions

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Serena Williams is the most decorated player remaining at the 2020 U.S. Open, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion will attempt to earn a spot in the women's semifinals Wednesday afternoon against Tsvetana Pironkova.

The unseeded Bulgarian has the most remarkable story of the players left in both singles draws. And after three years off from professional tennis, she advanced to the last eight in her Grand Slam return.

Wednesday afternoon's men's semifinal features a unique storyline as well, with two Russian players bidding for their first Grand Slam title going head-to-head.

Daniil Medvedev is attempting to reach his second straight final at the USTA National Tennis Center, but he will face a difficult task against Andrey Rublev, who has risen in the rankings and developed into a serious contender.

US Open Wednesday Schedule

TV: ESPN (Noon ET)

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app.

Predictions

No. 3 Serena Williams over Tsvetana Pironkova

Both Williams and Pironkova were challenged in their bids to reach the final eight and needed three sets to knock out Maria Sakkari and Alize Cornet, respectively.

Now, two of the three mothers chasing the U.S. Open title will go head-to-head Wednesday, with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Williams, 38, enters with a wealth of experience inside Arthur Ashe Stadium after recording her 100th win on the showcase court Monday.

The No. 3 seed's path to the next round will not be easy against a player who has one semifinal and three quarterfinal appearances at Grand Slams in her career.

The difference-maker Wednesday could be the American's dominance on serve. She is coming off a match in which she delivered 12 aces.

Pironkova produced a single ace against Cornet and struggled on second serve, as she won 39 percent of the points in that aspect of her game. If the 32-year-old continues to struggle on second serve, it could be her downfall against Williams.

Williams won 21 of her 40 return points on Sakkari's second serve Monday, and if she produces at a similar rate Wednesday, she could pull away with a few key breaks.

The winner of the afternoon contest will square off with the victor of the night matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Elise Mertens.

No. 3 Daniil Medvedev over No. 10 Andrey Rublev

Medvedev comes into Wednesday holding the edge in Grand Slam experience and head-to-head meetings over Rublev.

The No. 3 seed's two victories over his fellow Russian occurred on hard courts in 2019. Both of those wins were by straight sets.

Medvedev has been the most dominant player in the men's draw, after claiming four three-set victories and losing four games in a set just three times.

The 2019 U.S. Open finalist lost five games to Frances Tiafoe Monday despite putting 52 percent of his first serves in play. He made up for that weakness by taking 69 percent of his second-serve points, winning 57 percent of 70 receiving points and earning eight break points from 11 opportunities.

A year ago, Medvedev needed seven sets to get through the quarterfinal and semifinal to set up a showdown with Rafael Nadal.

If the 24-year-old continues to thrive in most aspects of his game and improves on first serve, he could comfortably defeat Rublev.

However, the No. 10 seed could spring an upset if he is near-perfect on his serve and wreaks havoc around the net. In his fourth-round win over Matteo Berretini, he won 85 percent of his first-serve points and took 20 of 28 net points.

If he can avoid breaks of serve early, the 22-year-old could gain confidence and force a fourth or fifth set, but he may not have enough to beat Medvedev if the third seed takes advantage of his chances to break.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from USOpen.org and ATPTour.com.

