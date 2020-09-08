Cowboys Rumors: Randy Gregory Agrees to New Contract After Reinstatement

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly extended the contract of defensive end Randy Gregory through the 2021 season, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the deal includes a $200,000 signing bonus and could be worth as much as $2.1 million in 2021.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

