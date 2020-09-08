Golden Knights Shut Out Stars in Game 2, Even 2020 NHL Playoff Series at 1-1

John Locher/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights have come roaring back in the Western Conference Final.

After getting shut out in Game 1, the Knights won Tuesday's Game 2 against the Dallas Stars 3-0 to even the series at one game apiece.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin followed up his Game 1 shutout of the Knights with 24 saves on 27 shots allowed, getting pulled after the second period. Vegas turned back to Robin Lehner in net for Game 2 despite Marc-Andre Fleury stopping 24 of 25 shots Sunday.

As the Knights look to win the conference final for the second time in three years, having two capable goalies could make all the difference. That was certainly the case Tuesday as Paul Stastny opened the scoring 4:53 into the second period at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, and Vegas never looked back.



Notable Performers

Paul Stastny, C, Vegas Golden Knights: 1 Goal, 1 Assist, 2 Hits

Video Play Button Videos you might like

William Karlsson, C, Vegas Golden Knights: 1 Goal, 3 SOG, 1 Hit

Robin Lehner, G, Vegas Golden Knights: 24 Saves, 0 Goals Allowed

What's Next?

Game 3 between Dallas and Vegas is set for Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN.