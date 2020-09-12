7 NFL Players to Keep an Eye on in Week 1

7 NFL Players to Keep an Eye on in Week 1September 12, 2020
NFL fans had their first taste of the action when the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off the 2020 season Thursday night. They'll take a full dose between Sunday and Monday.
Without a preseason, we didn't see high-profile rookies or veterans in new places for a few series.
How does Joe Burrow look in a Cincinnati Bengals jersey against live defenses? Did Kyler Murray and wideout DeAndre Hopkins establish a strong rapport this offseason? How does Jadeveon Clowney fit with the Tennessee Titans? Week 1 will provide answers to those questions.
So who's going to command our attention in the 15 remaining Week 1 contests?
Of course, quarterbacks with new clubs will dominate the headlines, though star power and high draft picks also warrant a closer look. We've narrowed the list down to seven must-see players based on draft status and intriguing storylines for star veterans.
QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
How does Kyler Murray follow up on an encouraging season in which he became the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year?
The Arizona Cardinals attempted to set their quarterback up for bigger strides in 2020 with three notable investments. General manager Steve Keim re-signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake and acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.
According to Football Outsiders, the Cardinals offensive line ranked 26th in pass blocking last season, but Humphries only allowed two sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Drake took over the starting job in the second half of the 2019 campaign. At 37 years old, wideout Larry Fitzgerald remains serviceable, though he's not a dynamic playmaker anymore. Hopkins will immediately become the go-to pass-catching option.
On top of all that, head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects to see Murray progress naturally because of the work he's put in during the offseason and familiarity within the system, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.
"You think you saw a lot of that progression toward the end of the season and just speaking with him, his confidence level, his understanding of our system is night and day from where it was last year, and so we're really fired up to get him out there and try to take that next step this season," Kingsbury said.
Last year, Murray played well against the San Francisco 49ers' eighth-ranked scoring defense that gave up the second-fewest yards, throwing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 71.9 percent completion rate. If he leads Arizona to a victory over the 2019 NFC champions in Week 1, prepare to fire up the Cardinals hype train after an offseason of buzz around the team.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
We always want to see the No. 1 overall pick in a pro debut. That's true across all sports. Will a team's top selection change the franchise's outlook for the better or set it back?
In 2003, the Cincinnati Bengals had the top pick and selected Carson Palmer. As a rookie, he sat behind Jon Kitna and then led the team to an 8-8 season before a playoff run in his third campaign.
Joe Burrow didn't have a full offseason in his first year, nor will he sit behind a veteran, but if the LSU product shows early flashes despite the circumstances, the Bengals should feel good about their long-term trajectory.
Thus far, head coach Zac Taylor has been pleased with Burrow's offseason, per ESPN's Ben Baby.
"He's just been impressive," Taylor said. "He's what we expected when we took him No. 1 overall. He hasn't disappointed one day he's been out there."
Burrow faces a solid test Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers pass defense, which surrendered the fifth-fewest yards and ranked eighth in touchdowns allowed in 2019.
Funnily enough, Palmer offered advice to Burrow before the 2020 draft. He's going to play right away, which may result in a rough rookie campaign, but the Bengals have found their guy as they did 17 years ago.
QB Cam Newton, New England Patriots
Based on the career span of starting quarterbacks across the league, Cam Newton is still in his prime. At 31 years old, he has many more chapters to write if healthy.
Newton, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 draft and former face of the Carolina Panthers organization, had a different experience this offseason. He didn't sign with the New England Patriots until late June.
How does a former league MVP of Newton's pedigree wait so long to land a job?
Well, he's struggled with injuries in recent seasons, undergoing two shoulder surgeries since 2017 and a procedure to address a Lisfranc issue. Some teams may have questioned whether he could shake off those setbacks and still threaten defenses with his strong arm and mobility.
On top of that, Newton hasn't been the most accurate passer either. He has a 59.6 percent completion rate for his career. With the Patriots, Tom Brady displayed precision in the pocket. We'll find out how Newton fares in that system with hit-or-miss ball placement.
No longer a franchise player, Newton has an uncertain future on a one-year deal. Based on his 2020 performance, he could earn an extension with the Patriots, which is a good spot for him because of the team's successful track record, or hit the market again in 2021.
QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Two thoughts stand out here: Can Tom Brady play the game at a high level in his age-43 season? And how does he perform with a new team?
Whether you're rooting for Brady or against him, he's going to look odd in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey after 20 years with the New England Patriots. Skeptics have questions about the signal-caller's ability to deliver well-timed throws to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.
The Buccaneers have made a concerted effort to praise Brady's arm talent this offseason. General manager Jason Licht commented on the subject in a media presser nearly two weeks after signing the six-time Super Bowl champion.
"Well, the tape to us showed that he had plenty of arm," Licht said. "We felt that he had the ideal arm for Bruce and his system. He can still throw it deep … We did not see a decline in his arm talent whatsoever and in fact we felt like he could play for over two years for us. Hopefully, that's the case."
In August, Brate told NBC's Peter King that Brady can still "sling it." Gronkowski went a step further in his assessment and said the 43-year-old quarterback may have a stronger arm now than a decade ago.
We'll find out for sure when Brady hits the field against the New Orleans Saints, who've fielded a top-10 scoring offense every year since 2011. Brady will have to move the ball and produce some explosive plays to keep pace with a high-octane offensive unit.
WR Henry Ruggs III, Las Vegas Raiders
After a failed experiment with Antonio Brown during the 2019 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders filled a huge need at wide receiver in April.
At No. 12, head coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock had their pick of a talented wide receiver group. They went with Henry Ruggs III, who's not just a speedy threat. He's also a precise route runner with versatility. The Alabama product could line up on the outside and in the slot this season.
Clearly, the Raiders have high expectations for their top pick, but wideout Tyrell Williams' absence further raises the bar for the rookie.
Williams suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder, and the team placed him on season-ending injured reserve. Now, Ruggs, Hunter Renfrow and Bryan Edwards carry a bigger responsibility in the passing game, though the first-round pick will garner most of the focus.
Ruggs didn't shy away from comparisons to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Instead, he embraced it during an appearance on FS1's Speak For Yourself.
"I feel like it shows that people have faith in me and know that I can do similar things to what he's done … it shows that I'm more than just a speed guy and I can actually do different things on the field," Ruggs said.
In Week 1, Ruggs will line up across from a reconstructed Carolina Panthers secondary that parted ways with cornerback James Bradberry, slot cover man Ross Cockrell and safety Eric Reid this offseason. If he shows some Tyreek Hill-like flashes downfield, quarterback Derek Carr should feel confident about feeding him targets throughout the season.
EDGE Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee Titans
Jadeveon Clowney took his time in free agency before choosing the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 6. He'll reunite with head coach Mike Vrabel, who served as the Houston Texans linebackers coach and defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017.
According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Clowney said that "it came down to familiarity over economics."
Clowney will join Harold Landry and Vic Beasley Jr., who's had a bizarre offseason, arriving at camp late and then going on the NFI list with an undisclosed injury.
Regardless of Beasley's status for the Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, Clowney will likely see snaps right away. Vrabel said he has a "pretty good" chance to play Week 1.
Clowney can serve as a designated pass-rusher and potentially play some early downs because of his run-stopping ability.
According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, Clowney originally aimed to make approximately $20 million annually. Instead, he had to settle for a one-year contract worth up to $15 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Clowney can show why he's worth more money. First, he can feast on Broncos tackles Garett Bolles and Elijah Wilkinson, who allowed a combined 14 sacks last year, per Pro Football Focus. The former surrendered four, and the latter gave up 10.
EDGE Chase Young, Washington Football Team
Chase Young, the No. 2 overall pick, had a relatively quiet summer. That's not solely because of an abbreviated offseason program. He missed multiple practices because of a hip flexor injury, and head coach Ron Rivera has been careful with him at camp.
Still, analysts have high expectations for Young. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projected the Ohio State product would win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Young brings a blend of power, quickness and a deep toolbox of pass-rushing moves to a defensive line that ranked 10th in sacks (46) last season. He could further elevate arguably one of the best fronts in the league, which also features 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen and Ryan Kerrigan.
If Washington fields a top-level pass rush that becomes the backbone of a high-end defense, this squad could contend with playoff-caliber teams. In addition, quarterback Dwayne Haskins can come along in his second term without the pressure of having to win scoring shootouts.
Washington can steal some physical low-scoring games if Young provides pocket pressure. Last year, the San Francisco 49ers took Nick Bosa with the No. 2 overall pick, and he significantly upgraded that defense, logging nine sacks and 45 quarterback pressures and winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
Young could have a similar impact. He'll go up against a Philadelphia Eagles offensive that lost right guard Brandon Brooks (torn Achilles) and had to move 38-year-old Jason Peters from that spot back to left tackle because Andre Dillard will miss the entire season with a torn biceps.