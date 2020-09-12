7 NFL Players to Keep an Eye on in Week 1

1 of 7

Matt York/Associated Press

How does Kyler Murray follow up on an encouraging season in which he became the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year?

The Arizona Cardinals attempted to set their quarterback up for bigger strides in 2020 with three notable investments. General manager Steve Keim re-signed offensive tackle D.J. Humphries, used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake and acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans.

According to Football Outsiders, the Cardinals offensive line ranked 26th in pass blocking last season, but Humphries only allowed two sacks, per Pro Football Focus. Drake took over the starting job in the second half of the 2019 campaign. At 37 years old, wideout Larry Fitzgerald remains serviceable, though he's not a dynamic playmaker anymore. Hopkins will immediately become the go-to pass-catching option.

On top of all that, head coach Kliff Kingsbury expects to see Murray progress naturally because of the work he's put in during the offseason and familiarity within the system, per ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

"You think you saw a lot of that progression toward the end of the season and just speaking with him, his confidence level, his understanding of our system is night and day from where it was last year, and so we're really fired up to get him out there and try to take that next step this season," Kingsbury said.

Last year, Murray played well against the San Francisco 49ers' eighth-ranked scoring defense that gave up the second-fewest yards, throwing for four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 71.9 percent completion rate. If he leads Arizona to a victory over the 2019 NFC champions in Week 1, prepare to fire up the Cardinals hype train after an offseason of buzz around the team.