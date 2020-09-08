Marty Jannetty Says Claim He Killed a Man Was Part of a Wrestling Storyline

Marty Jannetty has again addressed the controversy stemming from a Facebook post he wrote in early August that implied he killed a man when he was 13 years old.

In a new Facebook post on Tuesday, Jannetty said he "DID NOT MURDER THAT MAN!!!" and claimed his original story was supposed to be the start of a wrestling storyline:

"It was just the beginning of a damn wrestling storyline..but OH MY GOD, OMG.. Didn't the WORLD buy it??!! I never knew it could be that easy..I mean, INSIDE EDITION(whom Im a fan of even though they slant/favor democrat), PEOPLE MAGAZINE, TMZ, FOX NEWS, that fake ass National Inquirer,..and ALL MAJOR NEWS OUTLETS WORLD WIDE jumped on this story..it got so hot I had to drop it..when my Columbus, Ga. Police Department got involved, I knew I had to drop it...or as my bruh Snoop Dogg says 'drop it like its hot, drop it like its hot' lol..loves ya Snoopy..

"I even got pulled outta line at the Atlanta airport headed to Boston..my TSA security brothers mostly laughing and getting autographs n pics kept saying, 'we sorry yo, we have to, you're red flagged, you'll be fine though, we gotcha back brother' and they did. Thank y'all my brothers!!"

In a since-deleted post from Aug. 5, Jannetty wrote about a time he "made a man disappear" after buying marijuana from him:

"I never told no one this, even my brother Geno..cause Geno would've killed him, and I didn't want my brother gone,,hell he'd only recently came home from Viet Name..I was 13, working at Victory lanes bowling alley buying weed from a f-g that worked there..and he put his hands on me..he dragged me around to the back of the building..you already know what he was gonna try to do..

"That was the very first time I made a man disappear..they never found him..they should looked in the Chattahoochie River..but Winnie(the girl in these pics) I likes you so damn much, probably my favorite..but I promised myself way back then, nobody would ever hurt me again..that includes you..I loved you but you hurt me with your f--kin Jamaican jealousy..you can go your own way, I don't need you.."

Jannetty wrote in his latest post that a friend of his, Darren Kelly, would "redeem himself by serving justice on me to earn back his stripes" after walking away from his job as a corrections officer because he was "disgruntled as hell."

TMZ Sports reported on Aug. 5 that the Columbus Police Department in Columbus, Georgia were looking into the situation.

"The first step will be seeing if we have any missing persons or unidentified remains cases that match the limited information in the post," a spokesperson for the Columbus Police Department told TMZ.

The 60-year-old told Boston Wrestling Sports (h/t TMZ) on Aug. 6 that he had killed the man in self-defense after the man had tried to grab his genitals and attempted to keep him from escaping.

Jannetty is best known for his time with the Rockers as Shawn Michaels' tag team partner. The duo began their careers together in 1985 with the National Wrestling Alliance before eventually landing in WWE three years later.

After the Rockers broke up in 1992, Jannetty had a few brief singles stints in WWE for a few years. He also had a short run in WCW in 1998 and most recently worked in Philadelphia-based promotion Chikara from 2011-13.