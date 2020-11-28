Nyheim Hines' Fantasy Outlook with Jonathan Taylor out for Colts vs. Titans

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Running back Jonathan Taylor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, which will cause the Indianapolis Colts to go further down the depth chart to fill out the backfield for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Week 1 starter Marlon Mack was already ruled out for the season with a torn Achilles, paving the way for Taylor to become the go-to option.

His absence could force Nyheim Hines into a bigger role after showcasing his ability both as a runner and receiver this season.

The third-year player enters Week 12 with 179 rushing yards and 296 receiving yards, totaling six touchdowns in 10 games.

Hines should get a lot of snaps and plenty of checkdowns from Philip Rivers, allowing him to be a star in points-per-reception leagues. In the best-case scenario, he could replicate Austin Ekeler's season from a year ago as someone who can rack up yards and points as a pass-catching back.

However, the Colts still aren't likely to trust Hines as a full-time running back.

The 2018 fourth-round pick played every game over the past two years but had double-digit carries just twice. He has topped 50 rushing yards in a game just twice in his career.

When Mack went down with injuries last season, Jordan Wilkins and Jonathan Williams received the bulk of carries. With Mack and now Taylor unavailable, it could mean Wilkins once again moving into a bigger role in the offense.

The 26-year-old had already taken on a bigger role at times this year when Taylor had struggled.

Behind a strong offensive line in a quality offense, Wilkins could be an RB2 with a lot of upside. He should be added in most leagues to see what type of role the Colts have in store for him.