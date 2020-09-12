Ranking the Biggest One-Year Turnarounds in NFL History

2 of 11

Associated Press

2001 Chicago Bears

The Cade McNown Experience ended in 2000 when the once-prized quarterback went 1-8 in a 5-11 season. But as Jim Miller merely steadied the offense, the Brian Urlacher-led defense became a force. The Bears allowed the fewest points per game (12.7) in the league while winning the NFC Central at 13-3. But the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated Chicago in the Divisional Round.

2001 New England Patriots

Given the result, this one is worth mentioning. The Patriots went 5-11 in Drew Bledsoe's last season as the full-time starter. Tom Brady replaced him in 2001 and keyed an 11-win campaign that ended with a Super Bowl victory. The reason it's an honorable mention? The threshold was seven-win turnarounds. The only other team mentioned that didn't meet the criteria was the 1982 Raiders (strike-shortened season).

2004 San Diego Chargers

San Diego totaled 12 wins in 2002 and 2003 combined but matched the mark in 2004. Drew Brees and LaDainian Tomlinson sparked the 12-4 record and the franchise's first AFC West title in a decade. However, the Chargers lost to the Jets in the Wild Card Round.

2012 Indianapolis Colts

It's really this simple: Peyton Manning missed the 2011 season. The Colts' nine-year playoff streak snapped with a frustrating 2-14 campaign, but it resulted in the No. 1 overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft. They picked Andrew Luck, who propelled them to 11-5 after they shipped Manning to Denver. The Baltimore Ravens knocked off Indianapolis in the Wild Card Round.

2013 Kansas City Chiefs

Matt Cassel and Brady Quinn both finished 1-7 as starters in 2012—a 2-14 season. After firing Romeo Crennel, the Chiefs hired Andy Reid and acquired Alex Smith. The new pairing led Kansas City to a 9-0 start, though a 2-5 end to the regular season preceded an epic collapse to Luck and the Colts in the Wild Card Round.

2016 Dallas Cowboys

Collarbone and shoulder injuries kept Tony Romo sidelined for 12 games in 2015, and the Cowboys trudged to a 4-12 record. But when a compression fracture sidelined Romo in 2016, Dallas turned to rookie Dak Prescott instead of Matt Cassel. Long story short, it was an upgrade. Prescott helped the Cowboys finish 13-3 with an NFC East crown before the Green Bay Packers won the Divisional Round clash.