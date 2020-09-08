US Open Tennis 2020 Results: Scores, Highlights from Early Tuesday Results

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Over the long weekend, the majority of the chatter surrounding the US Open revolved around Novak Djokovic's surprising default after striking a line judge with a ball.

It's easy to understand why the story captivated the tennis world so entirely; Djokovic had a 26-0 match record this year and he was the only one of the Big Three including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer to even play in this year's tournament. (Rafael opted out over COVID-19 concerns, while Federer announced he would sit out championship play until 2021 because of setbacks in his recovery from knee surgery earlier this year.)

The events of the long weekend led to a lot of musing about what the future of tennis, post the Big Three, looks like.

But on Tuesday, the conversation must turn back to the athletes still competing in the tournament, rather than center on those who are not.

Tuesday's quarterfinals got underway with matches between No. 5 Alexander Zverev and No. 27 Borna Coric in men's singles and No. 28 Jennifer Brady and No. 23 Yulia Putintseva in women's singles. With the early matches concluded, American fans have something to cheer about heading into the semifinals.

Let's take a closer look at the full results of Tuesday's early singles play and the best highlights from each match.

Women's Quarterfinals Early Results

No. 28 Jennifer Brady def. No. 23 Yulia Putintseva, 6-3, 6-2

American Jennifer Brady is advancing to her first-ever US Open semifinal—indeed, her first Grand Slam semifinal—after defeating Yulia Putintseva in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2.

The 25-year-old has been remarkably consistent in her play this year, thanks in large part to her work with coach Michael Geserer, whom she trained with in Germany rather than taking time off back home.

In her first tournament after the tour restarted, Brady won her first WTA title without dropping a set at the Top Seed Open. Now, she's flying through the US Open, where she also has yet to drop a set.

On Tuesday, Brady jumped to an early double break lead, 4-0. After taking the first set 6-3, she again reached an early 2-0 lead and held off Putintseva after leveling off at 2-2 for the 6-2 result.

In the semifinal, Brady will face whichever of No. 4 Naomi Osaka or Shelby Rogers wins in the evening quarterfinals match.

Men's Quarterfinals Early Results

No. 5 Alexander Zverev def. No. 27 Borna Coric

At first, it looked as though Borna Coric, in his first major quarterfinal, was going to ruin Alexander Zverev's day.

The lower-seeded Croat went up 6-1 in the first set in the early Tuesday match and nearly took the second set 7-6.

Things remained close in the third set, also 7-6, before Zverev finally shifted his game into the next gear in the fourth set. After taking the opening game to love, he saved four break points in the fifth game on his way to taking the fourth set 6-3.

Matches against longtime rival Coric have always been fraught for Zverev. He came into Tuesday's match having had lost all three of his previous tie-breaks against Coric at the tour level. But on Tuesday, it was the fifth seed who finally had the upper hand.



Zverev now reaches his second Grand Slam semifinal this year. He is also the first German to make the US Open semifinals since 1995. He will face whichever of No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta or No. 12 Denis Shapovalov wins his Tuesday quarterfinals match.