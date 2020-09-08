NFL Announces 1 New Positive COVID-19 Test Among Players Ahead of Season Opener

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Leading into the start of the 2020 regular season, the NFL and NFL Players Association have announced the latest results from the league's COVID-19 testing.

Per an official announcement, there was one new confirmed positive test among players and seven more among other personnel for tests conducted between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5:

The results come from a total of 44,510 tests administered to 8,349 players and team personnel during that seven-day period.

When the NFL and NFLPA initially agreed on testing protocols for this season in July, testing was set to be reduced to every other day after the first two weeks of training camp if the positive rate was below five percent.

It would have been moved back to every day if the positivity rate reached or exceeded the five percent mark.

However, both sides agreed on Sept. 5 to extend daily testing for players and essential personnel every day except game days throughout the regular season.

The 2020 season will begin Thursday with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. There are 13 more games scheduled for Sunday, followed by a doubleheader on Monday night to wrap up Week 1.