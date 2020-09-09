Ranking the Best Possible Opponents for Triple H's Final WWE Match

0 of 5

Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

Believe it or not, Triple H hasn't wrestled a match in 15 months. The last time he stepped into the ring was in June 2019 at Super ShowDown against Randy Orton.

Since then, WWE has had to undergo a lot of changes. The Game has continued to scale back his wrestling career in favor of working behind the scenes, but most fans probably didn't think of him as retired until recently.

He recently appeared on The Bill Simmons Podcast (h/t Ian Casey of SEScoops.com) and said he considers himself retired but is not opposed to having a match if the story is right and he feels he can perform without his body falling apart.

At 51 years old, The Cerebral Assassin is still in great shape. If he wanted to have another match, he could be ready within a few months or less.

If he were to only have one more match in his WWE career, management would have to select his opponent carefully and consider whether it is more important for him to go out on top or put someone else over on his way out.

Let's look at the top five choices for Triple H's potential final opponent in WWE.