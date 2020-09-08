NFL Rumors: Alvin Kamara, Saints 'Extremely Close' on 'Lucrative' New Contract

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints are reportedly nearing a contract extension with Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the two sides are "extremely close to a lucrative new extension that the two sides are hoping to finalize in the next few days."

Schefter added the Saints and Kamara have a window to get the deal done with players having an off day Tuesday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

