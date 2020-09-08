Latest 2020 Stanley Cup Championship Odds for Remaining NHL Playoff Teams

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning handed out a statement to the rest of the Stanley Cup contenders Monday by posting eight goals in their Eastern Conference Final opener against the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay's dominant showing in Game 1 against the Islanders, and in its series with Boston, established it as the current favorite to hoist the Stanley Cup.

Dallas holds a 1-0 advantage in the Western Conference Final, but it holds longer odds to win the title than Vegas.

Despite being down just one game, the Islanders have been assigned significantly longer odds than the other three teams to leave Edmonton, Alberta, with the Stanley Cup.

Stanley Cup Odds

Tampa Bay (+110; bet $100 to win $110)

Vegas (+250)

Dallas (+380)

New York Islanders (+1000)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

It is hard to argue against Tampa Bay being the championship favorite at the moment.

The Lightning put eight goals past Thomas Greiss and Semyon Varlamov Monday night. That marked the second time in the postseason that Jon Cooper's side put up six or more goals. It sent seven past Boston's goalies in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

What makes Tampa Bay so dangerous is its scoring depth across each position on the ice.

Eleven skaters produced one point in Monday's Game 1, with Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov both earning five points.

The Lightning have one of the deeper defensive corps as well. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh scored a goal each, while Kevin Shattenkirk had three assists and Mikhail Sergachev dished out one helper.

That well-rounded scoring approach was apparent in the last round against the Bruins, as 15 skaters produced at least one point.

If the Lightning extend that offensive dominance into the next few games in Edmonton, they could make quick work of the Islanders and start preparing for the Stanley Cup Final.

Dallas earned its Game 1 victory in the opposite fashion, as it shut out the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday.

The Stars limited the 2018 Stanley Cup runners-up to 25 shots on goal and contained the impact of Shea Theodore from the point. The defenseman recorded two attempts.

Nate Schmidt was able to fire off six shots from the point, but Anton Khudobin handled the majority of them easily.

If the Stars limit the offensive output of Vegas' top defensemen, it could take away the possibility for players in front of the net to either deflect goals in or capitalize on rebounds.

Dallas' top defensemen could be the keys to the series on both ends of the ice since John Klingberg and Miro Heiskanen pack a punch in the offensive zone.

Klingberg scored Game 1's only tally, and the duo combined for 14 points in the semifinal series win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Since Dallas' outlook to win the Stanley Cup looks better after Game 1, it could be worth a wager at +380 to win the title. That price will likely go down a bit if the Stars win Game 2.

Vegas still sits above the Stars on the odds chart because of its experience and defensive ability.

The Golden Knights silenced Vancouver with three shutouts in the last round, and if Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner get hot in net, they could storm into the series lead.

Dallas, Tampa Bay and Vegas are all valued much higher than the Islanders at the moment, but if you believe New York can overcome the shellacking it took Monday, it is worth the wager.

Getting a team at +1000 to win the Stanley Cup after only one conference final game is something that does not happen often.

But the Islanders sit in an unfamiliar position, as it won Game 1 in their series with Philadelphia and Washington.

If the Islanders rebound in Game 2, they may be more trustworthy as a futures bet, but for now, it may be hard to put money behind them because of how poor they looked Monday.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference.