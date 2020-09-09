WWE Raw Ratings Decrease with Randy Orton, Dominik Mysterio and Raw Underground

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw featuring a street fight main event between Dominik Mysterio and Murphy saw its ratings fall compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Monday's three-hour show on USA Network averaged 1.725 million viewers, down from last week's 1.896 million.

Monday's Raw was headlined by Dominik vs. Murphy, as the entire Mysterio family was out for revenge against Seth Rollins and his disciple. Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, was at ringside for the match, as were his mother and sister.

In the end, the entire Mysterio family unloaded on Murphy with kendo stick shots, prompting him to submit. It was reminiscent of the kendo stick attack Rollins and Murphy launched on Dominik several weeks prior.

The through-line that played out for much of the show was the rivalry between Randy Orton and WWE champion Drew McIntyre. Orton opened the show by essentially taunting McIntyre in a promo over the fact that he fractured McIntyre's jaw by punting him three times.

Much to Orton's surprise, McIntyre drove an ambulance into the WWE Thunderdome and made a beeline for The Viper, laying him out with a Claymore Kick.

Orton faced Keith Lee in a singles match later in the night and seemed well on his way to winning after hitting Lee with an RKO. Orton was foiled once again by McIntyre, who hit Orton with a Claymore out of nowhere despite previously being asked by producer Adam Pearce to leave the building.

Pearce later assured Orton that he had walked McIntyre out, but the Scottish Superstar somehow made his way back into the building and hit Orton with a Claymore backstage for the third time, matching the three times Orton punted him.

Another key moment on Raw was Cedric Alexander finally turning heel and aligning himself with the Hurt Business. Alexander turned on Ricochet and Apollo Crews in a six-man tag team match and then teamed with MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin later in the night in a winning effort against Ricochet, Crews and The Viking Raiders.

Additionally, SmackDown Tag Team champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura appeared on Raw to challenge The Street Profits to a champion vs. champion match next week on Raw, which The Street Profits accepted.

