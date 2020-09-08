Week 1 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Notable Injuries

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The rankings at the most valuable position in fantasy football could be altered in just one week by a handful of new faces.

Joshua Kelley of the Los Angeles Chargers headlines a group of running backs that could receive more production than expected in Week 1 due to injuries and training camp performances.

The young running backs may turn into solid streaming options for the opening weekend since a few starters across the league are suffering from injuries.

Running back is not the only position affected by setbacks, but due to its fantasy value, it must be dissected more.

Once you move past the tailbacks, there are some wide receivers who command our attention in the buildup to Sunday.

Top Streaming Options

Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

In a typical preseason, we would be able to chart Joshua Kelley's usage compared to Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson over a few preseason games.

Going into the 2020 campaign, all we can rely on are training camp observations, and Kelley is one rookie who has stood out.

According to Gilbert Manzano of the Orange County Register, the UCLA product "received steady first-team snaps and shared the field with lead running back Austin Ekeler" last week in practice.

Kelley was not the most heralded running back to come out of college, but he established himself as a strong runner in his final two seasons at UCLA. The Chargers tailback produced back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 12 touchdowns in each campaign in the Pac-12.

The 22-year-old's development could be vital to the success of the Los Angeles offense since Ekeler is one of the most versatile backs in the league. If Kelley is utilized in two-back sets, he could be the rushing option, while his teammate drifts out into a receiving position.

Ekeler had 92 receptions to go along with his 132 carries in 2019, but there should be more reliance on him with Melvin Gordon now in Denver. If Kelley provides the support the Chargers need beneath the 25-year-old, he could develop into a fantasy favorite from the jump.

The rookie could be a good replacement for David Montgomery, who is dealing with a groin injury. According to Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bears star was present at practice Sunday, but his amount of participation was unclear.

Philadelphia's Miles Sanders is "expected to be ready" for his team's game at Washington, per NBC Sports' Dave Zangaro, but he has been dealing with injury knocks throughout preseason.

If you are wary of the Penn State product's Week 1 production being limited, Kelley could be an affordable option on the waiver wire.

Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The running back depth chart for Los Angeles' other NFL team is less defined ahead of Week 1.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay told the Orange County Register's Kevin Modesti that he plans to use each of his three running backs, including rookie Cam Akers, if Darrell Henderson is healthy.

"If he is, that's a three-back rotation that you feel really good about," he said. "Exactly how those carries will be distributed is something we'll determine really as the week progresses and as the game unfolds."

Henderson and Malcolm Brown combined for 402 rushing yards behind Todd Gurley in 2019. Brown totaled five scores, and Henderson did not find the end zone.

Since last season's totals from the two returners are far from convincing, Akers may have a chance to win the starting job outright at some juncture of the season. For now, the first-year player out of Florida State seems like a good streaming option if you can't get hold of Kelley on the waiver wire.

With McVay appearing to commit to some type of rotation, Akers should at least get a shot against the Dallas Cowboys defense. The 21-year-old comes to the Rams with two 1,000-yard seasons from his career at Florida State. In 2019, he produced 14 rushing touchdowns in a lackluster offense.

The second-round pick also displayed an ability to catch the ball out of the backfield in 2019, as he hauled in 30 receptions for 225 yards and four scores.

If McVay wants one of his three running backs to pick up touches in the passing game, Akers might be the primary option. Brown and Henderson combined for six receptions on 12 targets in 2019.

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With Mohamed Sanu no longer in New England, Cam Newton needs a secondary wide receiver to trust behind Julian Edelman.

And N'Keal Harry could be the perfect candidate to fill that role after dealing with injuries as a rookie.

The 2019 first-round pick told MassLive.com's Matt Vautour that he has not experienced any setbacks in training camp and is ready for Week 1.

"It feels great just being able to build that momentum throughout training camp and keep it going into the season," Harry said. "Really not having any setbacks. It feels great and I'm super-excited to get this season started, and I'm just ready to do anything I can to help this team win."

In seven games as a rookie, the 22-year-old hauled in 12 catches for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If Newton utilizes his speed down the field to complement Edelman's presence across the middle, the Patriots could be in decent shape in the passing game.

Harry could start the season as a fill-in for Mike Williams of the Chargers, who is dealing with an AC joint sprain. According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic, "the Chargers are preparing for the possibility of playing a majority of September without Williams."

Harry enters Week 1 as a low-risk, high-reward player, and if all goes well for him with Newton under center, he may be one of the fantasy surprises of the season.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference and Sports Reference.