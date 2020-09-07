WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7September 7, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7
Monday was Labor Day in the United States and no one had worked harder leading into the September 7 episode of WWE Raw than Randy Orton, who earned his way to Clash of Champions and a shot at the WWE Championship by defeating Keith Lee and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match a week ago.
What awaited The Viper and his tyrannical run on the flagship as Raw hit the USA Network Monday night for an episode devoted to the continued march to the September 21 pay-per-view extravaganza?
Did Drew McIntyre make his presence felt or would the third-generation star continue to punish any and all who stood in the way of his ascension to the top of the card?
Find out now with this recap of this week's show.
Is Randy Orton Unstoppable?
- Keith Lee vs. Orton
- Dominik Mysterio vs. Murphy
- Kevin Owens vs. Aleister Black in Raw Underground
Details surrounding the Labor Day episode of WWE Raw are scarce but the company is heavily promoting Randy Orton and his seemingly unstoppable roll heading into Clash of Champions.
Might The Viper continue his rule of the Raw brand by introducing another top star to his devastating running punt or will WWE Champion Drew McIntyre make his return, avenging the three kicks that fractured his jaw and forced him to miss a week of television?
Announced for tonight's show, less-than 90 minutes before airtime, include:
Find out as coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
Would You Look at That...Randy Orton's Here
Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show and warned Keith Lee, his opponent for the night, that the more they cross paths, the more likely it is he gets kicked in the head.
Orton recapped the three punt kicks he unleashed on Drew McIntyre and suggested the WWE Champion hand over the title. A siren sounded, interrupting The Viper’s promo. McIntyre emerged from it and blasted Orton with a Claymore.
Referees pulled him off the No. 1 contender and McIntyre stood menacingly over his Clash of Champions opponent.
Grade
D
Analysis
WWE has this ridiculous need to recap segments of previous television shows as if its core audience isn’t watching from week to week. That was the entire premise of this segment. There was literally nothing else to it, outside of McIntyre’s anticlimactic return.
For a guy fueled by revenge, he sure had no problem meekly stopping his attack on Orton when a few referees ran to the ring and wagged their finger at him.
As for McIntyre driving the ambulance into the ring, it would seem to suggest an Ambulance Match between the two at Clash of Champions. Those matches are rarely any good and, worse, give WWE an excuse to book McIntyre to lose without actually losing.
The laziness of the booking in this opening segment does not at all inspire any hope that this show will be a can’t-miss holiday broadcast.