WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 7

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Randy Orton kicked off this week’s show and warned Keith Lee, his opponent for the night, that the more they cross paths, the more likely it is he gets kicked in the head.

Orton recapped the three punt kicks he unleashed on Drew McIntyre and suggested the WWE Champion hand over the title. A siren sounded, interrupting The Viper’s promo. McIntyre emerged from it and blasted Orton with a Claymore.

Referees pulled him off the No. 1 contender and McIntyre stood menacingly over his Clash of Champions opponent.

Grade

D

Analysis

WWE has this ridiculous need to recap segments of previous television shows as if its core audience isn’t watching from week to week. That was the entire premise of this segment. There was literally nothing else to it, outside of McIntyre’s anticlimactic return.

For a guy fueled by revenge, he sure had no problem meekly stopping his attack on Orton when a few referees ran to the ring and wagged their finger at him.

As for McIntyre driving the ambulance into the ring, it would seem to suggest an Ambulance Match between the two at Clash of Champions. Those matches are rarely any good and, worse, give WWE an excuse to book McIntyre to lose without actually losing.

The laziness of the booking in this opening segment does not at all inspire any hope that this show will be a can’t-miss holiday broadcast.