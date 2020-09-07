Jets' Joe Douglas: Low Outside Expectations for 2020 'Angers a Lot of People'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The New York Jets are coming off a 7-9 season and haven't made the playoffs since the 2010 campaign.

Low expectations are natural given that reality, but general manager Joe Douglas said they are angering a team that could use them as motivation.

"Our guys don't live in a bubble. We see the things that are said, we see the things that are written," Douglas told reporters Monday. "It angers a lot of people."

There is a reason outside of the recent losing that expectations are lower.

After all, the Jets lost two of their top defensive playmakers this offseason, as middle linebacker C.J. Mosley opted out of the upcoming campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Jamal Adams was traded to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mosley is a four-time Pro Bowler who was a force in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens defense from 2014 to 2018, while Adams is a two-time Pro Bowler and one of the league's best young safeties at 24 years old.

"Obviously, there were good players that were on this team last year that aren't playing this year," Douglas said. "But just going through this camp, I can tell you there are some guys on this team that may not be household names, but they are good football players. Their mission is to go out and become a household name."

Having unheralded players develop into household names would be a significant boost for New York, but the development of quarterback Sam Darnold is likely the biggest factor in how the season will unfold.

Darnold, who the Jets selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL draft, appeared in 13 games last season and completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He showed flashes of his potential, but he was also far too inconsistent to lead his team to the playoffs. Establishing that consistency in his third year will be key.

Darnold and the Jets start their season on the road Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC East showdown.