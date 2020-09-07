Jason Peters to Play LT for Eagles After Andre Dillard's Season-Ending Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jason Peters will move back to left tackle for the 2020 NFL season.

"Jason Peters came into my office this morning and he has decided to slide over to left tackle," Pederson told reporters. "This is the unselfishness [of Peters]. This is who he is. He sacrifices not only his body but for the football team. ... I'm thrilled to death."

Peters has played at left tackle for nearly the entirety of his career but was slated to line up on the inside before Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending biceps injury.

Peters' contract situation remains unresolved.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million in August, per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Dave Zangaro. His salary was predicated on the idea he'd be playing right guard. Now, he wants to be compensated in accordance with his change in circumstances.

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported the Eagles have yet to agree to a new arrangement with the 38-year-old:

Philadelphia originally brought Peters back to account for Brandon Brooks' torn Achilles. His presence then provided the team with a ready-made replacement for Dillard but opened a void at right guard. Not to mention, losing two expected starters to injury can significantly deplete a team's offensive line depth.

Discussing his plans for right guard, Pederson said Matt Pryor is under consideration along with Nate Herbig and Jack Driscoll.

Pederson and his coaching staff have until the end of the week to make up their minds. The Eagles open the regular season on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.