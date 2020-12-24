Leonard Fournette, LeSean McCoy Fantasy Outlook vs. Lions with Ronald Jones Out

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II emerged in the 2020 season as the team's starter, but after being unable to pass COVID protocols, that designation will be passed on to Leonard Fournette.

So with Jones expected to miss time, what kind of fantasy output can players expect from the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back and veteran LeSean McCoy?

Fournette, to start, instantly becomes an RB2. A season ago he rushed for 1,152 and three touchdowns, but he has not been nearly as productive in Tampa. After largely splitting work with Jones in the first half of the season, Fournette has been an afterthought and was a healthy scratch in Week 12.

Fournette is coming off a two-touchdown performance in Jones' stead in last week's win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs spent most of the game playing from behind, so odds are they will be in better position this weekend against the Lions.

Teams have to pick their poison—sell out to slow down Fournette, or drop into coverage to keep Mike Evans and Chris Godwin from beating them. Chances are that threat will aid the fantasy value of Fournette, Brady, Evans and Godwin.

The downside is that Fournette won't see the same number of touches he received in Jacksonville as the focal point of that offense. He's going to have to do more with less from a fantasy perspective. In this offense, though, it's hard not to consider him an RB2 while Jones is out.

McCoy, meanwhile, is likely nothing more than a desperation flex play. He may get touches, but Fournette is going to see the majority of the work in the backfield while Jones is injured.

If Fournette is somehow available in your league, he's your top priority this week. McCoy can be added in deeper leagues if you want a Fournette handcuff, but he's nothing more than an RB4 or RB5.