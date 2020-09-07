Colin Kaepernick Rumors: NFL Teams Had 'Fake' Interest in Free-Agent QB

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

Despite reports that NFL teams considered signing Colin Kaepernick this offseason, there was never a legitimate chance that the quarterback would get a deal, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, there was some 'fake' interest expressed immediately after [George] Floyd's death, seemingly out of guilt," Florio wrote. "There has been zero interest expressed as to Kaepernick 'in months.'"

Mike Silver of NFL Network reported in June that multiple teams had interest in the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, while Mike Garafolo added organizations had reached out to associates of Kaepernick (via NFL.com).

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since 2016, going unsigned following a season where he took a knee during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice.

He had a workout in November 2019, but it came after refusing to take part in the NFL-planned workout, and he remained unsigned afterward.

There was reportedly renewed interest in the quarterback during the offseason after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. NFL players became more outspoken on social justice issues, causing commissioner Roger Goodell to admit the league was wrong in not listening to players earlier.

Goodell also spoke about the possibility that a team could sign Kaepernick in June.

"If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," he said on SportsCenter (via Michael Baca of NFL.com). "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."

The 32-year-old quarterback appears no closer to landing a job in the NFL.