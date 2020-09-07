Jericho Talks Brock Lesnar-AEW; The Rock Praises Undertaker; Bischoff on Reigns

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from WWE and AEW.

Jericho Not Sure About Lesnar in AEW

Brock Lesnar, for the time being, is a free agent. Paul Heyman is aligned with Roman Reigns, perhaps leaving Lesnar without his advocate. For the first time in years, it appears Lesnar's in an actual separation period with WWE.

Could that lead to Lesnar jumping ship and joining All Elite Wrestling? Probably not, according to Chris Jericho.

"I don't know if Brock fits the whole AEW idea or attitude," Jericho told Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. He continued:

"That's a Tony Khan decision and a Brock decision. Do I think Brock does this every few years just to up his price with Vince? Of course he does. He's a genius when it comes to that. But hey, if he showed up in AEW, I'd be happy to go up against him and do the match we were supposed to do in April of 2018 in WWE that Vince changed. We've never had a match on TV or pay-per-view, ever. If it came about, I'd be happy to go up and smack him in his fat face."

While it would create a ratings pop, Jericho is correct about Lesnar not fitting the vibe of AEW. Lesnar is a wrestling mercenary. He comes in, does his job, collects his check and leaves until it's time to collect another. That makes WWE an ideal partner given its seemingly endless resources and Vince McMahon's love of a short-term ratings pop a part-timer can provide.

The finances of Lensar and WWE's relationship probably don't work as well without the company drawing in gate receipts. It's likely this is just a hiatus and that WWE will bring back Lesnar once fans are allowed in arenas again.

It seems highly improbable that Tony Khan will pony up the money necessary to get Lesnar into an empty arena just to get a temporary ratings bump.

Rock Puts Taker on His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

Goodbye, Gorgeous George/Bruno Sammartino; hello, Undertaker. The Rock, who last November revealed his wrestling Mount Rushmore of Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Ric Flair and a vacant spot to be filled by George or Sammartino, tweeted Sunday that Undertaker may have overtaken that spot in his mind:

This is likely one of those situations where Rock was saying "Mount Rushmore" colloquially. Undertaker's most notable appearance since Rock's original Mount Rushmore was the Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36, which was stellar but not likely enough to push him into fourth place.

That said, if the whole Rushmore thing has been reconsidered, it would be hard to find a better person for the final spot than Undertaker.

Bischoff Says Reigns Wasn't Ready to Be Box Office Draw

Eric Bischoff seems to agree with the rest of the wrestling world: Roman Reigns' ascent to the top of the sport probably came before he was ready.

"Yes, I don't want to take anything away from Roman because I have a ton of respect for him, but he was thrust into a lot of positions, drawing money that he probably wasn't quite ready for," Bischoff recently said on his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t Austin Lee of Wrestling Inc).

Reigns was pushed to the moon in the immediate aftermath of The Shield's breakup in 2014, a move that never connected to audiences because it was easy to see the strings being pulled. The most interesting Reigns' character has ever been is right now, after a heel turn and alignment with Paul Heyman. It's also the most natural that Reigns, a former football player with an abundance of confidence, has ever looked.

WWE has struggled to create crossover stars since the Attitude Era, with John Cena becoming the only true major draw outside the wrestling ring—and that happened deep into his career. Reigns seems younger than he is (35), so his window for a true ascent needs to happen soon. Hopefully this heel turn helps to make him into the type of draw WWE has always wanted him to be.