Video: Jimmer Fredette Announces Return to China's Shanghai Sharks

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Jimmer Fredette is heading back to China for a second stint with the Shanghai Sharks, he announced alongside his kids:

The former BYU star and 2011 NBA lottery pick played for Shanghai from 2016-19, putting up incredible numbers while winning the league's international MVP in 2016-17. He averaged 37.2 points per game over his three years, shooting at least 41 percent from three each season.

Even with his limited time in the Chinese Basketball Association, he ranks 12th all time in made three-pointers.

Fredette, 31, left China in 2019, returning to the NBA for a short stint with the Phoenix Suns (3.7 PPG in six games) before joining Panathinaikos. The Greek squad could no longer pay his salary after the coronavirus pandemic, making the guard a free agent once again.