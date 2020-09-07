Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW Dynamite for Week of September 7

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in three weeks, there is no imminent pay-per-view for WWE and AEW to prepare for. As a result, their weekly television presentations will be about telling new stories, advancing existing ones and placing talent in a position to thrive.

On Raw, Drew McIntyre will certainly be seeking revenge for a cowardly attack by Randy Orton that left him with a fractured jaw while Peyton Royce will look to recover from a fractured friendship and achieve singles success.

SmackDown will see the newest member of the Firefly Funhouse while NXT seeks to crown a new world champion for the second week in a row.

And there is AEW Dynamite, a show coming off a buzzworthy pay-per-view.

What should fans expect from each broadcast and the stars within?

Find out with these predictions for each show for the week of September 7.