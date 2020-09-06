Deshaun Watson Rumors: $160M Texans Contract Extension Includes No-Trade Clause

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The Houston Texans included a no-trade clause in the four-year, $160 million extension for Deshaun Watson, according to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson.

Watson's rookie deal kept him under contract through 2021 after the Texans picked up his fifth-year option. Now, he's slated to remain in Houston through 2025.

The addition of a no-trade clause seems somewhat superfluous. It's difficult to imagine a scenario in which the Texans want to move on from Watson between now and the expiration of his contract.

Houston trading DeAndre Hopkins felt like a similarly outlandish prospect until it happened, though.

From Watson's perspective, he might as well use the leverage he had to get as many concessions from the team as he could. Maybe a new head coach or general manager arrives at some point down the road and has different ideas for the quarterback position.

Russell Wilson explained in April 2019 how a no-trade clause was "what sealed the deal" when he signed his four-year, $140 million extension.

Watson has thrown for 9,716 yards and 71 touchdowns through his first three seasons, and his pay raise is evidence as to how he has cemented himself as the Texans' franchise QB.

In the event his no-trade clause becomes a serious topic of discussion, things are likely going very wrong in Houston.