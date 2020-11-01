Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola, Lions Fantasy Outlook After Kenny Golladay Injury

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions—and fantasy football players—may be without one of their primary playmakers after wide receiver Kenny Golladay was ruled out of Sunday's game with a hip injury, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

There was little doubting Golladay's status as a No. 1 option coming into the season after his breakout efforts the last two years. He tallied 1,063 receiving yards in 2018 and then finished the 2019 campaign with 65 catches for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 touchdowns.

While the Lions will be hard-pressed to replicate Golladay's impact, they do have a formidable secondary option in Marvin Jones Jr. who is capable of putting up No. 1 numbers for his team and fantasy players who are relying on him.

The former Cincinnati Bengal posted 930 receiving yards in his first year with the Lions in 2016 and followed up with 1,101 receiving yards the next year. It was a testament to what he can accomplish when Golladay is not on the field, and he was still impressive last year with 62 catches for 779 yards and nine touchdowns.

With Golladay no longer taking a huge chunk of the Lions' targets as a pass-catcher, it is reasonable to expect Jones to challenge for 100-plus yards every time he steps on the field.

Though he had been inconsistent earlier this season, he scored two touchdowns Sunday after Golladay suffered an injury.

Don't hesitate to put him in starting lineups.

The case for Danny Amendola is not as clear cut, although he too will see more targets with Golladay sidelined.

The former St. Louis Ram, New England Patriot and Miami Dolphin and two-time Super Bowl champion has never put up more than 700 receiving yards in a season and is someone who finds openings underneath and exploits them when teammates draw additional defensive attention.

Golladay is exactly the type of teammate who does that, so don't expect Amendola's numbers to skyrocket just because he is moving up the depth chart.

Monitor his progress in the immediate future to see if he becomes a sure-fire starter, but he is still worth flex consideration as a solid secondary contributor who will see plenty of targets without Golladay on the field.

Marvin Hall is also an intriguing option, although he will need a more consistent role before adding to lineups.