Report: Josh McCown Signs Eagles Contract, Is Oldest Practice Squad Player Ever

Josh McCown made history, but probably not the kind of history he had in mind.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported McCown will sign with the Philadelphia Eagles and join their practice squad. At 41, he'll be the oldest player on a practice squad in NFL history.

Schefter noted that McCown is unlikely to spend much time with the team. His deal will allow him to remain home in Texas while earning $12,000 per week during the season.

The Draft Network's Jason Reid explained how the move can be beneficial:

McCown made three appearances for the Eagles in the 2019 regular season. He was also pressed into starting duty for Philadelphia's 17-9 Wild Card Round defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. He went 18-of-24 for 174 yards.

The veteran passer is probably still feeling the effects from that game after getting sacked six times, with it coming out later he had suffered a torn hamstring in the first half.

Should the Eagles need to lean on McCown, it will mean something has gone very wrong with the offense.

Carson Wentz is the clear starter, and Philadelphia used a second-round pick on former Alabama and Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts. The team is carrying Nate Sudfeld on its 53-man roster for good measure.

Quarterback depth isn't a problem for the Eagles, so McCown might never have to leave his house while collecting his paycheck from the team.