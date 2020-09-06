Fantasy Football 2020: Sleeper RBs, Flex Rankings and Dynasty Cheat Sheet

James P. McCoy/Associated Press

Running back is still the premier position in fantasy football, but it's getting harder and harder to find true workhorse backs to build around. With only a handful of NFL teams employing legitimate every-down backs, there's generally a dramatic drop-off at the position after the first couple of rounds in fantasy drafts.

It's usually much easier—and especially so in PPR formats—to find wide-receiver value later in drafts. In the pass-driven NFL, second receivers now regularly top the 1,000-yards mark. Meanwhile, backup running backs rarely sniff that sort of production.

However, this doesn't mean that there aren't running back sleepers to be found. There are, and with the talent pool dwindling at the top, it's more important than ever to unearth them.

Here, we'll examine three running back sleepers worth considering for your fantasy draft, along with some dynasty rankings for this year's rookie class—which coincidentally, is heavy with running backs at the top.

First, though, let's examine some updated Flex rankings for PPR formats.

Flex Top 40

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

5. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

6. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

7. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

8. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

9. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

10. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

11. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

13. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

14. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

15. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

16. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals

17. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

19. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

20. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

22. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

23. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

24. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

25. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

26. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

27. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

28. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals

29. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

30. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

31. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

32. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

34. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

36. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons

37. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

38. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

39. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

40. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angels Rams

Sleeper: Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills fans can and should be excited about second-year running back Devin Singletary. The Florida Atlantic product racked up 775 rushing yards, 29 receptions, 194 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2019.

Singletary should be Buffalo's starter in 2020, but this doesn't mean that he's going to be the next Christian McCaffrey. Rather than leaning exclusively on Singletary, the Bills are likely to give rookie running back Zack Moss a sizeable workload.

There's a chance that Moss even steals the starting gig away from Singletary at some point in the regular season. As The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia pointed out, this could be the case:

"Moss’s ball security, a skill set that’s suited for carries near the goal line and an underrated receiving ability could lead to a closer split between the two than we first thought. And when you factor in Brian Daboll’s penchant for using matchup-specific strategies on offense, we could see weeks when Moss is the top guy and Singletary is the complementary change-of-pace back."

With an average draft position (ADP) of just 121, according to FantasyPros, Moss could be the steal of your fantasy draft.

Sleeper: James White, RB, New England Patriots

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While it's hard to consider perennial PPR stud James White as a fantasy sleeper, this appears to be what the departure of Tom Brady has made him. The New England Patriots receiving back owns an ADP of 96, which is low for any player who had 72 receptions, 908 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in 2019.

Clearly, White must have lost some of his fantasy luster with Brady departing New England and Cam Newton taking his place under center. The change might not hurt his value as much as some think, however.

Yes, Brady had a penchant for connecting with White on underneath routes and check-downs. Yes, Newton has more of a reputation for playing hero ball. However, let's not forget that in McCaffrey's rookie season with the Panthers, he had 80 receptions and 651 receiving yards.

Seeing as how Newton threw all but nine of the team's passes that season, it would be foolish to think he won't be eager to take advantage of White's receiving skills now.

If the Patriots want White to get the ball, Newton is going to get it to him. This makes White an undervalued sleeper option in PPR formats.

Sleeper: Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers

It's been over two years since the San Francisco 49ers signed Jerick McKinnon as a free agent. However, the former Minnesota Vikings receiving back has yet to play in the regular season for the 49ers due to injuries.

This should change in 2020, and the 49ers are excited about what McKinnon can bring to the proverbial table.

"I think he’s going to add a tremendous amount to our offense," offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. "He’s going to be able to be extremely versatile in the position he’s in."

With Matt Breida out, McKinnon will likely be the No. 2 back behind starter Raheem Mostert. Given his reputation as a quality receiver, he's likely to carry the greater PPR upside of the two. With an ADP of just 296, McKinnon is a player you might be able to scoop up after drafts on the waiver wire.

Rookie Dynasty Rankings, 2020

1. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

2. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

3. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

5. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

6. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

7. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

8. Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

9. Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

10. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

12. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions

13. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

14. Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

15. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers