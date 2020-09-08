Keith Lee, Randy Orton on Repeat, Murphy Deserves Better, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The September 7 edition of WWE Raw was a show on repeat. The same feuds continued on with the matches fans have seen week in and week out. It felt like a throwaway event beyond a few big moments.

Randy Orton and Keith Lee continued to fight without conclusion, as the true focus is The Viper vs. Drew McIntyre. The sooner The Limitless One can escape this angle and venture out on his own, the better he will manage.

Cedric Alexander did the unthinkable. Finally pushed over the edge by events, he turned against Ricochet and Apollo Crews and joined The Hurt Business. After perhaps his best spot since debuting four years ago, he has a chance to rebuild with this opportunity.

Retribution spoke up for the first time. The anarchy group spoke their minds, calling out WWE for discarding them all as cogs in the wheel. It was a necessary step, but the group needs to make more of an impact.

Murphy got a chance to compete solo in the main event, and he had a great showing against Dominik Mysterio. In the end, though, he was once again embarrassed. This will only stop if he goes off on his own away from Seth Rollins.

While much of the show remained too similar, Raw did push forward these key stories, showcasing what the future could hold beyond these overdone angles.