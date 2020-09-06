Rare Colin Kaepernick Signed Card to Be Auctioned, Money Split with Charity

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

A Colin Kaepernick rookie card could sell for $25,000 at Goldin Auctions and help generate money for the quarterback's Know Your Rights Camp, per TMZ Sports.

The item up for auction is a 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card, the only one of its kind. It earned a "9" grade for its condition.

According to TMZ, the collector purchased the card for about $1,800 in 2016 after Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice. He bought other collectibles featuring the former San Francisco 49ers star at the same time, anticipating that their value would appreciate.

He is now putting the extremely rare card on the auction block under the condition that 50 percent of the winnings go to Know Your Rights Camp.

Kaepernick founded the organization to help minorities through education, self-empowerment and more.