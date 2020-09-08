WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 8

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The first edition of WWE NXT on Tuesday night had many fans talking from the beginning, but it left more questions than answers. NXT Super Tuesday II promised finality for a few key rivalries for September 8.

After ending the first Super Tuesday tied at two falls apiece, Adam Cole and Finn Balor would look to finish their run with a victory, regaining the NXT Championship. In this battle of the two longest reigning NXT champions in history, only one man could stand tallest.

Rhea Ripley finally got her chance to fight Mercedes Martinez, challenging her to a steel cage match. The cage would lock these two dominant wrestlers in the ring together while keeping out distractions like Robert Stone and Aliyah.

Bronson Reed fell short against Timothy Thatcher to become the likeliest man to challenge the NXT North American champion Damian Priest next. That was thanks to Austin Theory. This week, The Colossal would get his revenge in a fight with his young rival.

Killian Dain has run into repeated issues with Undisputed Era. In order to get his revenge, The Beast of Belfast wanted to compete against Roderick Strong this week.

This edition of WWE NXT had potential to be unforgettable. With a massive NXT Championship match and a potential showstealer in a steel cage, Super Tuesday II just needed to be a night of the wrestlers.