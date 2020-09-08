WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 8September 8, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from September 8
The first edition of WWE NXT on Tuesday night had many fans talking from the beginning, but it left more questions than answers. NXT Super Tuesday II promised finality for a few key rivalries for September 8.
After ending the first Super Tuesday tied at two falls apiece, Adam Cole and Finn Balor would look to finish their run with a victory, regaining the NXT Championship. In this battle of the two longest reigning NXT champions in history, only one man could stand tallest.
Rhea Ripley finally got her chance to fight Mercedes Martinez, challenging her to a steel cage match. The cage would lock these two dominant wrestlers in the ring together while keeping out distractions like Robert Stone and Aliyah.
Bronson Reed fell short against Timothy Thatcher to become the likeliest man to challenge the NXT North American champion Damian Priest next. That was thanks to Austin Theory. This week, The Colossal would get his revenge in a fight with his young rival.
Killian Dain has run into repeated issues with Undisputed Era. In order to get his revenge, The Beast of Belfast wanted to compete against Roderick Strong this week.
This edition of WWE NXT had potential to be unforgettable. With a massive NXT Championship match and a potential showstealer in a steel cage, Super Tuesday II just needed to be a night of the wrestlers.
NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor
Finn Balor and Adam Cole started slow, feeling each other out with basic wrestling offense. The action ramped up as they felt more comfortable. The Prince trapped the leader of the Undisputed Era against the barricade and kicked him into it repeatedly.
Cole fought out of the situation and trapped Balor in a figure-four leg lock, but even with multiple lacerations on his body, The Prince refused to give up. Balor connected on a Slingblade, corner dropkick and Coup De Grace, only for a nearfall.
The Undisputed Era leader fought back with a superkick into the Last Shot for a nearfall. Both men were running on fumes when The Prince pulled out a top rope 1916 to win.
Backstage, Balor told the world he came back to NXT for this moment. Cole gave the new champion respect as the better man on the night.
Result
Balor def. Cole by pinfall to become the new NXT champion.
Grade
A-
Analysis
While it took a while to get going, Balor and Cole brought their all to this contest. It was a good back-and-forth title clash that made more sense as an opener than the main event. The two were able to ramp up the night leading to an especially exciting homestretch.
The Prince may not reign for long, but he was the right choice to carry the title. After an up-and-down return to NXT, Balor was in need of a big win. This solidifies his return to the black-and-gold brand. He can now prove his worth against the up-and-coming stars in NXT.