Kobe Bryant's Childhood Home with Basketball Hoop on Sale for $899.9K

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

The Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, childhood home of Kobe Bryant is for sale, with a listing price of $899,900.

"Dreams really do come true," TJ Sokso told TODAY Home. "Kobe moved back stateside, he had gotten to see professional athletes up close and personal, he was inspired by that. He had this dream of becoming an NBA player."

The home also features the basketball hoop the Los Angeles Lakers legend used as a teenager.

Bryant's family moved to the Philadelphia area when he was 13, after his father, Joe Bryant, retired from professional basketball. The family spent much of Bryant's youth traversing the globe, including a lengthy stay in Italy.

Joe and Pamela Bryant previously sold the home in 2008. The five-bedroom property is considered a landmark of the area after Kobe's brilliant career at Lower Merion High School, before ultimately turning pro and becoming a Hall of Famer.

"When we moved in, everyone—and I mean everyone—asked, do you know who lived there?"Kate Bayer, who currently owns the house, said in a statement. "They were excited—the mailman, trash collectors, every neighbor, people walking down the street."

Bryant died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash that killed eight other people, including his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. He was 41.