Updated 2020 MLB Playoff Standings and Predictions with 3 Weeks to Go

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2020 Major League Baseball season only started on July 23, but the abbreviated 60-game schedule is already hurdling toward its conclusion.

As such, it's time for a fresh assessment of the league's postseason picture.

Because of this year's expanded playoff field, the American League and National League will each be sending eight teams to October. Those will include the top two teams from each division, plus two wild-card clubs.

Let's begin with the standings right now, and then we'll break down our picks for which 16 teams will ultimately qualify for the playoffs.