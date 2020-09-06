NFL Power Rankings 2020: Examining Super Bowl Favorites Entering Week 1

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The NFL's cut-down day was Saturday, meaning that while 53-man rosters aren't entirely final, we do have a good idea of what teams are going to look like in 2020. A handful of teams already look to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

The Kansas City Chiefs are clearly at the head of the pack. They're the defending champions, and they saw very few departures from last year's squad. While the runner-up San Francisco 49ers should again be one of the top teams in the NFC, though they're a little banged-up heading into Week 1.

The good news is that standout pass-rushers Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are expected to be ready to face the Arizona Cardinals.

"I'd be very surprised if they're not ready to go for Week 1," head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per Kelana Martin of the team's official website.

The Baltimore Ravens, who bowed out in the divisional round but also posted a 14-2 regular-season record should also be considered a top title contender. The Ravens bring back reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson and four other first-team All-Pro players and have exciting new additions like Calais Campbell and J.K. Dobbins.

The Ravens might find it difficult to win 14 games for s second-consecutive season, but they should again be one of the best teams in the AFC.

Which teams can challenge these big three this season? Let's take a look.

2020 NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Baltimore Ravens

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. New Orleans Saints

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Dallas Cowboys

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

9. Green Bay Packers

10. Buffalo Bills

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Philadelphia Eagles

13. Indianapolis Colts

14. Houston Texans

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

16. New England Patriots

17. Los Angeles Rams

18. Atlanta Falcons

19. Arizona Cardinals

20. Las Vegas Raiders

21. Cleveland Browns

22. Denver Broncos

23. Los Angeles Chargers

24. Chicago Bears

25. Miami Dolphins

26. Detroit Lions

27. New York Giants

28. Carolina Panthers

29. New York Jets

30. Cincinnati Bengals

31. Washington Football Team

32. Jacksonville Jaguars

While the 49ers represented the NFC in last year's big game, it shouldn't be a surprise if some consider the New Orleans Saints the favorites in the conference this season. New Orleans has a future Hall of Famer in quarterback Drew Brees and one of the most complete rosters in the entire league.

While there was some talk of New Orleans trading star running back Alvin Kamara, it appears that any possibility of such a move has passed. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides are close to reaching an extension agreement:

With Brees, Kamara, Michael Thomas and offseason addition Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints should at least have one of the NFL's most exciting offenses in 2020.

In terms of excitement, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could rival the Saints this season. They paired the likes of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Cameron Brate with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski this offseason, and they'll match up with Brees and Co. in Week 1.

For the Dallas Cowboys, a shot at the Super Bowl could hinge on new head coach Mike McCarthy's ability to get the most out of an impressive roster.

The Cowboys have elite players at quarterback (Dak Prescott), running back (Ezekiel Elliott), edge-rusher (Demarcus Lawrence) and along the offensive line (Tyron Smith Zack Martin). However, they finished just 8-8 last season.

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks aren't quite as impressive as some of the teams above them—they ranked ninth in scoring but just 22nd in scoring defense last season—they're always going to have a chance to win when Russell Wilson is under center. The addition of Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams should help bolster things on the other side of the ball as well.

Speaking of new additions, the Tennessee Titans are likely to get a major boost from pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The three-time Pro Bowler has been employed for much of the offseason but is set to sign a one-year deal with Tennessee, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

The Titans made it to the AFC title game last year before bowing out to our No. 1 team, Kansas City. Like every other team that faced the Chiefs in the postseason, the Titans failed to contain quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Perhaps adding Clowney will allow them to do that if the two meet again in the 2020 playoffs.