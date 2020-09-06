Stoyan Madanzhiev Wins 2020 World Series of Poker Online Main Event for $3.9M

John Locher/Associated Press

Stoyan Madanzhiev took home the top prize at the World Series of Poker online main event Saturday night, winning $3,904,685:

Instead of competing in Las Vegas as usual, the main event was moved online through GGPoker because of the coronavirus pandemic. It created a total prize pool of $27,559,500, the largest ever for an online poker tournament.

Out of 5,802 entries, Madanzhiev outlasted them all by beating Wenling Gao heads up.

The Bulgarian finished the win after he flopped a straight against pocket aces, eventually turning it into by far the biggest win of his career.

According to Poker News, he had won about $5,500 at the WSOP coming into the 2020 main event.

Naturally, getting lucky in important spots helped, such as when he knocked off Samuel Vousden in 12th place when his a3 took down a9 all-in pre. And to make things even sicker, two players had mucked threes, meaning Madanzhiev hit the case three.

China's Gao took home $2,748,605 for her second-place finish, while American Tyler Rueger finished third to win $1,928,887.