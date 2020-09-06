Preakness 2020: Predicting Post-Kentucky Derby Odds and Preview

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The 2020 Preakness Stakes will not feature the conclusion to a Triple Crown chase.

However, the October 3 competition at Pimlico Race Course could have a battle between some of the best three-year-old horses in the world.

Kentucky Derby champion Authentic and the other horses that competed Saturday have two extra weeks of rest going into the Preakness, which could lend itself to a tougher field.

The Preakness field will be determined in the coming weeks as trainers and owners evaluate the best plan for their horses moving forward.

Once the list of competitors is known, we will have a better idea of which horses will be favored on the odds line.

If Authentic, Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law, Honor A.P. and other top thoroughbreds compete at Pimlico, they will likely be listed below 10-1.

Projected Preakness Stakes Odds

Authentic (5-1)

Tiz the Law (6-1)

Honor A.P. (9-1)

NY Traffic (15-1)

Max Player (15-1)

Storm the Court (20-1)

Mr. Big News (20-1)

Sole Volante (40-1)

Odds based off Kentucky Derby performance and pre-race odds.

Preview

If trainer Bob Baffert elects to run Authentic at the Preakness, he will likely top the odds list.

With his win at Churchill Downs, Authentic became the rare horse to deny Tiz the Law of a victory.

In fact, both of Tiz the Law's defeats occurred at Churchill Downs. The other came at the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes in November 2019.

Authentic has won three of his last four races, with each of the triumphs coming at different race tracks.

He won the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park in March and the Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park in July.

Authentic's adaptability to the tracks across the United States should be another characteristic the odds makers take into consideration.

The one factor Baffert and his team must consider with Authentic's Preakness participation is his potential to win at the Breeders' Cup during the first weekend of November.

Tiz the Law, Honor A.P., NY Traffic and other top horses from the Derby field may be held out of the Preakness to gain extra rest before chasing the top prize at the Breeders' Cup.

Tiz the Law's team may feel more inclined to rest him in October after running seven races in an 11-month span.

Honor A.P. was one of the three horses with odds lower than 10-1 entering the Kentucky Derby, but he did not perform as well as Tiz the Law and Authentic.

The three-year-old trained by John Shirreffs lingered at the back of the pack before surging into a fourth-place finish.

Of the three Derby favorites, Honor A.P. may benefit the most from a run at the Preakness since his time at Churchill Downs was less than ideal.

As always, there will be a good amount of change between the Kentucky Derby and Preakness fields.

In 2019, Preakness champion War of Will was one of four three-year-olds to race in both Triple Crown events. War of Will and Everfast went on to compete in the Belmont Stakes after the Preakness.

With no Triple Crown pursuit occurring, the top trainers may be willing to leave their best horses out if they know they can't contest for the victory.

If a Triple Crown run was still in place, the Preakness field may have been loaded with more top horses to prevent the accomplishment.

Until the Preakness field is confirmed, all we can do is project which horses will compete there and decipher the potential motives for entries.

Statistics obtained from KentuckyDerby.com.