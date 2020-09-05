Devonta Freeman Rumors: RB Visiting Jaguars After Leonard Fournette Release

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly meeting with former Atlanta Falcons star Devonta Freeman about joining the club after releasing running back Leonard Fournette earlier this week.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Freeman is visiting with Jacksonville on Saturday.

The 28-year-old played 14 games with Atlanta last season, running for 656 yards and two touchdowns.

Freeman was released in March after six seasons with the Falcons in which he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016. The tailback recorded 2,135 yards and 22 touchdowns over that two-year stretch, but has steadily declined in years since.

The 2019 season saw him attempt 184 rushes—the fewest in his career when starting at least 13 games.

Yet Freeman's ability to fool defenders on each run may not be as important as his durability and consistency if he's able to reach an agreement with the Jaguars.

As the team continues to rebuild, Freeman would offer some necessary depth in a tailback group that is expected to start Ryquell Armstead or Chris Thompson in Week 1. Neither running back has seen the proven success Freeman has shown he's capable of throughout his career.

Fournette was released on Sept. 2 after three seasons in Jacksonville, including a 2019 season that saw him rush for a career-high 1,152 yards but find the end zone just three times in 15 games.

The former No. 4 overall draft pick out of LSU signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the same day his release became official.