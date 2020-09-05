Authentic and John Velazquez: Odds, Predictions for Preakness

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

In an unusual twist, the Triple Crown is already off the table heading into the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this year's racing calendar, shuffling around the order for three of the sport's biggest events. The Preakness is typically the second leg of the Triple Crown but will instead bring the series to a close on Oct. 3.

Tiz the Law was the big favorite entering the Kentucky Derby after having claimed the Belmont Stakes. His bid for history fell short Saturday as Authentic fought off his late challenge down the final stretch.

Authentic and jockey John Velazquez paced the field for the bulk of the race. Much as he did in the Belmont Stakes, Manny Franco sat near the top of the pack with Tiz the Law in the hope they'd surge ahead around the final turn.

That didn't happen this time, with Authentic up to the task.

That sets up what could be an entertaining battle in the Preakness if Tiz the Law and Authentic both make the trip to Baltimore. With the Triple Crown off the table, trainer Barclay Tagg might think the effort won't be worth it, while Bob Baffert could prioritize the Breeders' Cup Classic in November for Authentic.

It doesn't appear the 2020 Preakness Stakes odds are out just yet with so much about the field in flux.

Tagg already made his thoughts clear.

Getting the Derby, Preakness Stakes and Breeders' Cup in succession could be a tantalizing prospect for Baffert.

Tiz the Law entered the gate with 3-5 odds, but Saturday's result can't exactly be termed an upset. At 8-1, Authentic had the third-best odds behind Honor A. P.

He had proven himself with wins in the San Felipe Stakes and Haskell Stakes, which came on either side his runner-up finish to Honor A. P. in the Santa Anita Derby. The Kentucky Derby showed the colt can handle longer races, as he had plenty of energy over the 1¼ miles.

Of course, the Preakness Stakes won't require the same kind of stamina since it only comes in at nine-and-a-half furlongs. The sprint should suit Authentic well assuming he takes part.

Pending his availability, the three-year-old will be the horse to beat at Pimlico. If Baffert decides to look toward the Classic instead, then it will be a crap shoot.